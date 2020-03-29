|
|
Edwin Thomas Hitt Jr., 99 passed away March 21, 2020. He is preceded by his wife of 73 years Katherine Sherrill Hitt, his parents, Georgia & Edwin T. Hitt, Sr. sister Betty Trout and brother Robert J. Hitt. Ed a native of Norfolk graduated from Maury High School in 1939. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1942 and married Katherine the love of his life in 1943. He worked at Lombart Lenses in downtown Norfok before retiring in 1982. Ed is survived by his brother George W. Hitt of West VA, his two sons Edwin T. Hitt III and wife Kathy, David L. Hitt and wife Linda and grandson Christopher Hitt. Ed was a very smart, talented, and funny man who enjoyed a good party. He was a wonderful cook, he made beautiful stain glass and was a skilled craftsman. His quick wit and zest for life will be missed by all. A special thanks to Tom and Kathy Hitt for caring for Ed in his final years. He will be buried at sea with his wife Katherine at a later date. No memorial service is planned at this time.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 29, 2020