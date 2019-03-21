|
Edythe P. Husted, 84, of Virginia Beach passed away at her home Sunday, March 17th, 2019. She was born February 15, 1935, in Paterson, New Jersey, to Leon & Edna Peraldo. Edythe was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Thomas Harvey Husted, Jr., Captain, USMC; parents Leon & Edna Peraldo; sister, June Natalewicz; & grandson, Robert Lee Strickland.Edythe is survived by her three sons: Thomas, Scott and Richard & spouses; brother, Leon Peraldo; sister, Edna Cacchioli; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; & 3 great-great grandchildren.Our celebration of Edytheâ€™s life will be held on Friday, March 22nd, 2019, at the Great Neck Chapel of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home. The viewing will be held from 10:30 am. Edytheâ€™s Pastor, Pastor Vinny Losciale, will be officiating the memorial service starting at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a monetary donation in Edytheâ€™s name to The or The .A full obituary may be read on-line & condolences sent to the family www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 21, 2019