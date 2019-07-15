The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Antioch Christian Church Cemetery
23011 Antioch Road
Windsor, VA
Effie Webb Taylor

Effie Webb Taylor
Effie Webb Taylor, 89, passed away July 12, 2019. She was born in Isle of Wight County, Va, to the late Guy Leslie and Effie Barrett Webb. She was also predeceased by her siblings; Guy Webb, Robert Webb, Sybil Lettich, Alice Jones, and Mattie Cardillo. Effie graduated from Kempsville High School class of 1946 and was an active participant in class reunions and various activities over the years. Left to cherish her memory are her children; Fred Taylor (Beth), and Karen Law; grandchildren, Morgan Taylor Jones, Reid Taylor, Michael Law, Brian Law, and Jackie Law; and numerous great-grandchildren and extended family. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 17 at 1:00 PM at Antioch Christian Church Cemetery, 23011 Antioch Road, Windsor, VA 23487. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 15, 2019
