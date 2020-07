Efren Briones Velasquez, 68, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on July 20, 2020.Born in the Philippines, he honorably served in the U. S. Navy and retired after 35 years as a Computer Analyst from the Department of Defense.Efren was preceded in death by his father, Clodualdo Velasquez. Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Ana-Fe Velasquez; son, Justin Efren Velasquez; mother, Consuelo Velasquez; brother, Jose "Pepe" Velasquez; sisters, Belma Bongato and Jesusa Velasquez; and several extended family members.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Thursday, July 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Friday, July 24, at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 7800 Halprin Drive, Norfolk, VA 23518. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com