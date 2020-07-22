1/2
Efren Briones Velasquez
Efren Briones Velasquez, 68, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on July 20, 2020.

Born in the Philippines, he honorably served in the U. S. Navy and retired after 35 years as a Computer Analyst from the Department of Defense.

Efren was preceded in death by his father, Clodualdo Velasquez. Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Ana-Fe Velasquez; son, Justin Efren Velasquez; mother, Consuelo Velasquez; brother, Jose "Pepe" Velasquez; sisters, Belma Bongato and Jesusa Velasquez; and several extended family members.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Thursday, July 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Friday, July 24, at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 7800 Halprin Drive, Norfolk, VA 23518. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
