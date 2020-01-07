|
|
Eileen Curtin Scheurich was born in 1936 in Philadelphia. Lovingly brought up by parents, James and Eileen Curtin alongside siblings, Jimmy, Mary, and Frank, she graduated from Holy Spirit High School, Atlantic City, NJ, in 1954. She then went to work in a doctor's office and later married in 1958. Over the next 10 years, she created a family while traveling coast to coast with her husband Tom, who was a pilot in the U.S. Navy. She became widowed after losing her husband in the Vietnam war in 1968, and settled in Virginia Beach where she raised her four children.
Eileen saw all four children through graduation from Virginia universities, was a founding member of the Church of the Holy Family and an avid participant in it's RENEW program, and enriched the lives of six grandchildren who in turn enriched hers. She also enjoyed life to the fullest through travel, chasing her family history in Ireland, treading holy ground in Israel, Egypt, and Fatima, Portugal, cruising the Caribbean with her children and grandchildren, and occasionally trying her luck at the slots in Atlantic City.
On January 5th, she passed peacefully into the arms of loved ones who predeceased her, her parents and siblings; adored husband, Tom; daughter, Margurite Langlands; and twins, Donna and David who were lost at birth in 1965. Left with loving memory are her children, Ellen Soucy (Frank), Thomas Scheurich Jr, and Marianne Lane (Bruce); six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass will take place at the Church of the Holy Family, 1279 N. Great Neck Rd at 10 AM on Sat., January 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to the can be made in her memory.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 7, 2020