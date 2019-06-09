Eileen Frances Cubbage, 60, of Chesapeake, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Altmeyer Funeral Homes & Crematory at 929 S Battlefield Blvd in Chesapeake. Eileen Cubbage Chief Yeoman was a Navy Veteran. She served on the USS Kearsarge during the Gulf War. She retired from the Navy in 2006 and the Naval School of Music was her final duty station. She then returned to the school as the Commanding Officer's Secretary in mid-2008 and held that position until May, 2015. She is survived by her husband, Charles Michael Potter, her son Shane Cubbage, her brother Gary Rucienski and wife Dianne, one nephew and one niece. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Sonja Rucienski and her first husband Forrest Cubbage. Visitation will begin at noon on Wednesday at the funeral home. Flowers are appreciated and may be sent to the funeral home. You may address condolences to the family by visiting www.altmeyerfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary