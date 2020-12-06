Eileen June (Little) Watson passed away November 29 at Alden Estates of Naperville in Naperville, Ill.



Eileen was born in Norfolk, Va. June 25, 1935, to Charles and Mary Little. She is survived by her son Rob and his wife Lory and her three grandchildren, Matthew, Mitchell and Macy. Eileen was pre-deceased by her parents and a sister, Betty Collins. In addition to Rob's family, she is survived by her sister Nancy Street and brother Charles Little and nieces and nephews Michelle, Theresa, Kelly, Cassandra, Patricia, Andrea, Debora, Betty, Louis and Bill



Eileen had been married to a naval officer and lived in numerous locations, mostly in Norfolk and Virginia Beach. Before relocating to Naperville where her son and his family lived, she made her home for a number of years in Cape Charles on Virginia's Eastern Shore where she was active in the local Red Hat Society.



Eileen was very creative. She enjoyed spending much of her time in arts and crafts and painting and she and her sister Nancy participated several times in the Virginia Beach Boardwalk Art show and many other shows in the Hampton Roads area. One of the highlights of her life was owning and operating the Seafaire ladies boutique in Norfolk along with her two sisters.



It was Eileen's desire to be returned to the Eastern Shore. A family celebration of Eileen's life will be held there in the spring when it is again safe to travel.



