Eileen Page Walton, 76 died March 22, 2019. Eileen was born in Norfolk to the late Joseph V. and Erma Page Jordan. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Norfolk and avid lover of music. She enjoyed playing the clarinet. Eileen was predeceased by her daughter, Caroline P. Komlo. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 53 years, Allan Walton; children, Donald W. Walton of VA Beach, Wendy T. Walton of Norfolk, and Stephen M. Walton (Jennifer) of the Brigadoon area of VA Beach; son-in-law, Ryan Komlo of Gloucester; siblings RF Duke and Linda O. Jordan of Chesapeake; and grandchildren, Austin, Sophia, Liam, Kaiden and Sarah. Private services will be held at a later date. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 28, 2019