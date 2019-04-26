Services H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments 1501 Colonial Avenue Norfolk , VA 23517 (757) 622-7353 Resources More Obituaries for Eileen Abrahamsen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eileen Patricia Abrahamsen

Obituary
Eileen Patricia Abrahamsen of Norfolk died Tuesday 23, 2019 after her battle with cancer. She was 72. A recognized scholar of Speech Therapy at Old Dominion University and twice a Fullbright Scholar, Abrahamsen was born in Teaneck, New Jersey the third of five children. From birth, she was afflicted with neurofibromatosis which she overcame with a distinguished academic career. Abrahamsen attended Elmira College and, after practicing speech therapy at Helen Hayes Rehabilitation Hospital in Haverstraw, New York she earned her doctoral degree in Speech from Columbia University in New York City. Eileen was hired by Old Dominium University in 1979 in the speechâ€"language program. She received tenure and was promoted to the rank of associate professor. In recognition of her professional contributions during her career she was granted faculty emeritus status upon retirement. During the course of her career she taught courses for graduates and undergraduates in speech - language pathology and engaged in scholarly research. She also advised students and performed community and university service and supervised graduate research papers. In addition to introductory courses and preclinical preparation courses, she taught courses in the area of child language development, child language disorders, and adult neurological disorders . She was diligent in maintaining the currency of her course work by annually replacing text books and altering course content. Her research covered a wide range of topics including language development disorders, autism and sensory integration She provided maximum support for her students with extensive and flexible office hours and ongoing study sessions scheduled to meet student needs but she was also rigorous and uncompromising as a teacher. She expected her students to provide the necessary effort to master course material. Abrahamsen was published in a variety of professional journals and presented at national and state conventions. She was awarded two Fullbright Fellowships during the course of her distinguished career : one in Malta and another in Slovakia. She was a crucial driving force of the speech-language program as it sought national accreditation by the American Speech â€" Language and Hearing Association. Her contributions helped the program gain accreditation in 1989 and maintain its status since that time. She is survived by her loving brother Harry Abrahamsen, and his wife Roseann , her niece Lucille and nephew Harry and grand nieces and nephews: Lexa , Harry , Adara, Connor and Cordelia. She is also survived by her loving brother Thomas Abrahamsen, and his wife Kathleen, and her niece Jennifer and by her loving brother Richard Abrahamsen, and his wife Phoebe, and her niece Olivia and nephews Richard and Peter. She is also survived by her loving brother-in-law James Walsh, husband of her sister Karen who predeceased her, and by her nephew Craig and nieces Terry and Kelly and by grand nephews and nieces: Amanda, Emily, Edward, Jackie, Jordan and Briana. A funeral Mass will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday April 29, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The family will receive friends at the Norfolk chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments Sunday evening from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2019