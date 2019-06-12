|
Eileen Saywer Williams, 81, went to be with the Lord June 8th, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 57 years, Marvin. Those surviving to cherish her memory: Marvin Jr. (Julie), Bruce (Carolyn), Brenda Hallman (Brian) and best friend, Donna Garrison along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be private. Eileen will be interned alongside her husband at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Eileenâ€™s name to Davis Corner Volunteer Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be expressed at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 12, 2019