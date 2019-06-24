Elaine B. (â€œLainyâ€) Lustig died peacefully in her home on June 22, 2019 after a day spent with loving family and friends following a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. She was 83. Lainy was born and raised in Hazleton, PA to Harry and Lillian Bohorad, and graduated with a B.A. in English from Penn State University. Despite her Pennsylvania roots, she enthusiastically adopted Norfolk as her home town when she and her late husband, Wayne Lustig, moved here after his graduation from UVA law school in 1959. She lived in Norfolk the rest of her life. She worked as a travel consultant for 28 years which served as a springboard for a life-long wanderlust that took her, frequently on cruise ships, to all corners of the globe. She was a voracious reader and an avid fan of ODU football and basketball, rarely missing a home game even during her lengthy illness. Before her cancer returned in the fall of 2016, she was an energetic walker, frequently spotted walking at brisk pace from her Freemason condo, where she lived for 31 years, to Ghent to enjoy a bagel and conversation with friends.



Lainy served as a board member of Virginia Opera for 25 years, as president of the local Republican Women's Club, and as a volunteer at the Nauticus Naval Museum where she enthusiastically provided guided tours of the museum and steered tourists to her favorite local establishments. In 2012, the Nauticus Foundation recognized her for 1,000 hours of volunteer service. She was also a long-time member of Ohef Sholom Temple.



Lainy is survived by three children, daughters Tracy Lustig Feldman (husband Robert D'Agostino) and Heidi Lustig Simon, her son, Charles B. Lustig, five adoring grandchildren, Leah, Wayne and Alexandra Simon, Hilary Feldman and Jessica Feldman Grant (wife Zoe), and her dear friend, companion and travel partner of 12 years, Dr. James Cox.



The family would like to thank all of Lainy's many friends, care givers neighbors, as well Dr. Cox, for their support during her extended illness. She treasured all of those relationships. The family extends an especially warm debt of gratitude to the caregivers at Intrepid Hospice for their empathetic, humane and loving care of Lainy and for their invaluable support for her family.



Funeral services will be held at Ohef Sholom Temple in Norfolk on Tuesday June 25 at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. H.D. Oliver is handling arrangements. Donations in Lainy's memory may be made to the Old Dominion University Educational Foundation For the Benefit of the Wayne and Lainy Lustig Endowed Athletic Scholarship.