On February13th, after a valiant fight against pancreatic cancer, our beloved Emi flew headlong into the arms of her loving savior, Jesus Christ. Her beautiful voice which graced our ears for a mere 58 years, now sings in heaven, as she celebrates reunion with her son, Keenan Heap. Loved ones left to celebrate her life and awaiting to join her include her husband Pat, mother Hisako, father Gil, sister Mari (Mark), children Riki (Victor), Sean and Elijah, grandchildren (Stacy, Stevie, Skyler, Kyle, and Raven) and the countless lives she has changed by her love.We invite you to celebrate Emi's life with us at 11 am, Saturday, March 2nd at Vineyard Community Church, 4444 Expressway Dr., Virginia Beach. Instead of flowers, we suggest a donation in Emi's honor to the Norfolk Union Mission Homeless Shelter (unionmissionministries.org), where 'Ms. G' shared God's love as a supervisor of the Women's Shelter. Please learn more about Emi and share online condolences at hdoliver.com. If you're up for a little exercise this Spring, join Pat and â€œTeam Emi-sanâ€ at PurpleStride 2019 - The Walk To End Pancreatic Cancer, April 14th at the Oceanfront (register at panCAN.org). Emi will surely be there in spirit, pacing the team with her signature â€œgeriatric jogâ€! And today, please take a moment to pray one of Emiâ€™s favorite scriptures, Psalm 145:8 â€œLet me hear of your unfailing love each morning, for I am trusting you. Show me where to walk, for I give myself to you.â€ Published in The Virginian Pilot from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019