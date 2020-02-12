The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fairview Baptist Church
1204 Tatemstown Road
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Fairview Baptist Church
1204 Tatemstown Road
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Culbertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Finck Culbertson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Finck Culbertson Obituary
Elaine Finck Culbertson, 73, ran to be with her Savior, Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born in Norfolk, raised in South Norfolk, to the late Henry Felder Finck, Sr. and Mary Ellen White Finck. She was also predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Lee Kirkwood Culbertson; and beloved son, Joey Culbertson.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Cathy Culbertson Knisely (Tim), Christine Culbertson Hardy (Jimmy), James Kirkwood Culbertson (Kristi); 12 grandchildren, plus Ellie, and two siblings Beverly Finck Pair (Steve) and James Steven Finck (Lucy).

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11am at Fairview Baptist Church (1204 Tatemstown Road, Chesapeake) with a reception to follow. A viewing will be held the hour prior to service. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -