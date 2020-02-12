|
|
Elaine Finck Culbertson, 73, ran to be with her Savior, Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born in Norfolk, raised in South Norfolk, to the late Henry Felder Finck, Sr. and Mary Ellen White Finck. She was also predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Lee Kirkwood Culbertson; and beloved son, Joey Culbertson.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Cathy Culbertson Knisely (Tim), Christine Culbertson Hardy (Jimmy), James Kirkwood Culbertson (Kristi); 12 grandchildren, plus Ellie, and two siblings Beverly Finck Pair (Steve) and James Steven Finck (Lucy).
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11am at Fairview Baptist Church (1204 Tatemstown Road, Chesapeake) with a reception to follow. A viewing will be held the hour prior to service. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 12, 2020