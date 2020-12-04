Elaine, age 93, passed peacefully on Tuesday at home in Virginia Beach attended by her family. She was a loving wife to her husband Herb who preceded her in death, a loving and attentive mother to Mark, Randy, and Glenn (Robyn Johnson), a devoted sister to her sisters Betty Shure and Shirley Cohen who also preceded her in death, a warm and loving Me-maw to her 5 grandchildren, Hannah (Ross Byrd), Heather (Kirk Robinson), Cortney (Kevin Hermann), Christopher (Monica), and Anya (Tom Witmer) and 8 great grandchildren, Ila, Susannah, Samuel, Isaiah, Luke RB, Catelyn, Matthew, and Mason, and a beloved aunt to her many nephews and nieces.
Elaine, born and raised in Norfolk, leaving only for short stints in Blacksburg, Philadelphia, and Houston, was the last surviving Gottlieb sister and leaves a legacy of kindness that will be remembered by all who knew her as "one of the good ones."
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Virginia Beach Fellows Program, www.vbfellows.com/give
.