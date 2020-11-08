Elaine Rippel, 90, of Kings Grant Landing in VA Beach died Nov. 1. A long-time Baltimore resident, she moved to this area in 2010 after a 28-year career as the president/owner of the first mid-Atlantic custom school uniform manufacturing company. She was a member of Galilee Episcopal Church as well as the Republican Women's Club.
She is survived by daughter Noel Rippel Bradley (Paul) of Potomac, MD; grandchildren Taylor and Jack (Liberty Univ. student); son Hank Rippel of Eugene, OR; sister-in-law Harriet Doub; brother-in-law Bob Rippel (Ann); Doub and Rippel nephews and nieces. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
See full obit and zoom link for Nov. 14 service at hdoliver.com
