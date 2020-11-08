1/1
Elaine Kirkpatrick Rippel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Rippel, 90, of Kings Grant Landing in VA Beach died Nov. 1. A long-time Baltimore resident, she moved to this area in 2010 after a 28-year career as the president/owner of the first mid-Atlantic custom school uniform manufacturing company. She was a member of Galilee Episcopal Church as well as the Republican Women's Club.

She is survived by daughter Noel Rippel Bradley (Paul) of Potomac, MD; grandchildren Taylor and Jack (Liberty Univ. student); son Hank Rippel of Eugene, OR; sister-in-law Harriet Doub; brother-in-law Bob Rippel (Ann); Doub and Rippel nephews and nieces. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com See full obit and zoom link for Nov. 14 service at hdoliver.com as well.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved