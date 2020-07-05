1/1
Elaine Margaret Dugan
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Dugan, 73, departed this life on July 1, 2020, at the Quinnipiac Valley Center in Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of the late William L. Dugan.

Elaine was born in Philadelphia, PA on December 11, 1946, to the late Joseph and Margaret (Noe) McFadden. Elaine is a graduate of the University Pennsylvania Nursing Program, obtaining both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science Degree. Elaine dedicated her life to serving as a nurse for elementary, middle school and high schools for over 35 years in both Middletown, PA and Virginia Beach, VA. Elaine enjoyed gardening, spending time with her grandchildren, traveling and Broadway shows. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother to her husband, three children and 6 grandchildren.

Elaine will be cherished in the memory of her daughter Karin Mattei and her husband Adam; sons: Timothy Dugan and his wife Gabriela and Stephen Dugan; and her grandchildren: Alyssa, Michael, Edward, Giuseppe, Elena and Harry. Elaine is also survived by her beloved sister Dolores Basu.Friends and relatives may call on Thursday, July 9th from 9:00 - 10:00 am at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford when the funeral cortege will depart for a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Rd., Wallingford. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved