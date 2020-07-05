Elaine Dugan, 73, departed this life on July 1, 2020, at the Quinnipiac Valley Center in Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of the late William L. Dugan.
Elaine was born in Philadelphia, PA on December 11, 1946, to the late Joseph and Margaret (Noe) McFadden. Elaine is a graduate of the University Pennsylvania Nursing Program, obtaining both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science Degree. Elaine dedicated her life to serving as a nurse for elementary, middle school and high schools for over 35 years in both Middletown, PA and Virginia Beach, VA. Elaine enjoyed gardening, spending time with her grandchildren, traveling and Broadway shows. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother to her husband, three children and 6 grandchildren.
Elaine will be cherished in the memory of her daughter Karin Mattei and her husband Adam; sons: Timothy Dugan and his wife Gabriela and Stephen Dugan; and her grandchildren: Alyssa, Michael, Edward, Giuseppe, Elena and Harry. Elaine is also survived by her beloved sister Dolores Basu.Friends and relatives may call on Thursday, July 9th from 9:00 - 10:00 am at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford when the funeral cortege will depart for a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Rd., Wallingford. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com
.