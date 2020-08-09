Elaine Marie Grasso, 74, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on August 1, 2020.
Born in Newton, MA, she was the daughter of the late Edward R. and Theresa D. Killam. She retired from the Hampton Roads Sanitation District Office.
Left to cherish her memory: her husband, John Michael Grasso, Jr.; two sons, Anthony Scott Grasso and his wife, Lisa, and Michael Patrick Grasso and wife, Janet; a brother, Phillip Paul Killam; and grandchildren, Natalia Anne Grasso, Dante Alexander Grasso, Joanna Marie Grasso, and Alexis Michelle Grasso.
The funeral service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ALS Association DC/MD/VA Chapter, 30 W. Gude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850 or www.ALSinfo.org
. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com