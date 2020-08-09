1/
Elaine Marie Grasso
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Marie Grasso, 74, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on August 1, 2020.

Born in Newton, MA, she was the daughter of the late Edward R. and Theresa D. Killam. She retired from the Hampton Roads Sanitation District Office.

Left to cherish her memory: her husband, John Michael Grasso, Jr.; two sons, Anthony Scott Grasso and his wife, Lisa, and Michael Patrick Grasso and wife, Janet; a brother, Phillip Paul Killam; and grandchildren, Natalia Anne Grasso, Dante Alexander Grasso, Joanna Marie Grasso, and Alexis Michelle Grasso.

The funeral service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ALS Association DC/MD/VA Chapter, 30 W. Gude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850 or www.ALSinfo.org. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved