|
|
SUFFOLK- Elaine Cattenhead, 92, died April 30, 2019. A native of Portsmouth, she was predeceased by her husband, William Ellsworth Cattenhead, Jr.; and eldest son, William E. Cattenhead III. Elaine was an active member of Glebe Episcopal Church and worked in the nursery. She was a member of the Driver Book Club, a Red Cross volunteer and a cancer survivor.Elaine is survived by her son, J. Bryan Cattenhead (Susan); nephews and nieces, Rosalie Poudre (Les), Charles E. Oâ€™Shields, Jr. (Nancy), David C. Oâ€™Shields (Nancy), Vivian E. Bizzel (James), and Bill Tolson (Brenda); and several grand-nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 6, at 3 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Glebe Episcopal Church. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 3, 2019