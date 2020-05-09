Elbert Jordan Burbage
Elbert Jordan Burbage Jr., age 72, died at home in Portsmouth, Virginia.

EJ was born in Hertford County, North Carolina to E. Jordan & Hellen.

After graduating high school, he began working as an apprentice at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. He was rewarded for his commitment to work and diligence on the job, rising in ranks & responsibility. EJ retired as the Electrical Shop 51/67 Group Superintendent in 2003.

EJ joined the Ambassador's Club in 2009, serving in leadership positions, including Chairman of the Board. A longtime patron of Mario's Restaurant in Portsmouth, he became part-owner in 2011.

He was an exceptional dancer. He enjoyed drinks with friends. He was fond of roadside vegetable stands. EJ could tell you where to get the best chicken salad or NC BBQ within 100 miles. His laugh was contagious, and his spirit was generous.

EJ treasured his family. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn of Portsmouth, sister, Evelyn of Hertford County, children Travis and Amanda, son-in-law Joe, and grandchildren, Allie and Sam.

He was a regular attender at Believers Church at Hub 757 in Suffolk. EJ will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date when we can all gather together.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
EJ was a great person and will miss his laugh and smile!
Patty
Friend
May 9, 2020
EJ and I were coworkers and friends for 20 years. We socialized together and had great times. My memories will always be of good times, good friends and good advice. May he look down and shine upon us all. Good Luck on your greatest journey.
Calvin Newby
Coworker
May 9, 2020
Im sorry to hear about the passing of EJ. My Prayers and Condolences are extended to Carolyn, Family and Friends. He was one of the Good Guys.
Jerry
Friend
May 9, 2020
A WONDERFUL MAN AND BOSS, I WILL MISS. Norfork Naval Shipyard
Sidney GRIFFIN
Coworker
May 9, 2020
Carolyn, I am sorry to hear about EJ's passing. I met him for the first time way back when and have fond memories of him. I will always remember EJ as a kind, funny, and generous gentleman. I will keep you and his family in my thoughts and prayers.
Allison
Friend
May 9, 2020
Thinking of you Carolyn. EJ was an awesome man. We were privileged to have known him. NNSY/Shop 51 was a better place because of him. Our deepest sympathies to you and his family.
John Thompson
Friend
May 9, 2020
y deepest sympathy goes out to the family, friends, colleagues and neighbors on the passing of the beloved E.J. He was my Group Superintendent at NNSY. He is orely missed.
Lamont Simmons
May 9, 2020
Im so thankful that you and Carolyn found each other all those years ago . Your love for Her made us all stronger and happier. Ill never forget all of the help that you have given to us, especially my mom and dad in their time of need. Rest in power brother EJ.
James Davis
Family
May 9, 2020
MY HERO
Jeff pierce
Friend
May 9, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
John Stoekl
Friend
May 9, 2020
I didnt know him personally but I have seen a lot of people post great things about him. May he rest peacefully and may GOD strengthen his wife and his children and family during their time of bereavement.
Carlos Ellis
Coworker
May 9, 2020
EJ was a loyal & trusted friend who will be greatly missed. He will always have a special place in our hearts. Prayers for the family during this difficult time❤
Wayne
Friend
May 9, 2020
We loved him. Godspeed EJ
Katherine Burton
Friend
May 9, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. He was a very appreciative person and he was glad to see you.
Marcia Luchs
Friend
May 9, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss. I met EJ years ago through my brother. EJ was his boss. Lots of fond memories back in the dancing days. May God bring you peace and strength during your time of grief. God bless you.
JoAnn Adams
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
James Johnson
May 9, 2020
It is with sadness we learned of EJs passing. Sending our condolences and prayers to his family. May you find peace in this time of sorrow.
Andy Constantinides
Friend
May 9, 2020
EJ, was an Iconic at NNSY. Prayers For All During these Times
Tracy Cox
Coworker
