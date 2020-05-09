Elbert Jordan Burbage Jr., age 72, died at home in Portsmouth, Virginia.



EJ was born in Hertford County, North Carolina to E. Jordan & Hellen.



After graduating high school, he began working as an apprentice at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. He was rewarded for his commitment to work and diligence on the job, rising in ranks & responsibility. EJ retired as the Electrical Shop 51/67 Group Superintendent in 2003.



EJ joined the Ambassador's Club in 2009, serving in leadership positions, including Chairman of the Board. A longtime patron of Mario's Restaurant in Portsmouth, he became part-owner in 2011.



He was an exceptional dancer. He enjoyed drinks with friends. He was fond of roadside vegetable stands. EJ could tell you where to get the best chicken salad or NC BBQ within 100 miles. His laugh was contagious, and his spirit was generous.



EJ treasured his family. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn of Portsmouth, sister, Evelyn of Hertford County, children Travis and Amanda, son-in-law Joe, and grandchildren, Allie and Sam.



He was a regular attender at Believers Church at Hub 757 in Suffolk. EJ will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date when we can all gather together.



