Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Road
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Road
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
12750 Warwick Blvd
Newport News, VA
View Map
Elbert Melvin "Mel" Feagans Sr.

Elbert Melvin "Mel" Feagans Sr. Obituary
Elbert "Mel" Melvin Feagans, Sr., 78, passed away from Frontotemporal Dementia September 30, 2019 at his residence. Mel was born in Lynchburg, VA to the late Elbert Jewett and Lula Mae Stedman Feagans. Mel is the founder and owner of Feagans & Associates.

He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Sherry E. Feagans; sons, Elbert "Bucky" M. Feagans, Jr. and his wife Liz, Daniel T. Feagans, and Andrew B. Feagans and his wife, Tina.; a stepson, Scott E. Raynes and his wife, Joanna; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Joseph Feagans and Michael Linkous.

The family invites you to join them for a reception on Friday, October 4,2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the reception center of Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. with Chaplain Jim Goodbow officiating. He will be laid to rest on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park, 12750 Warwick Blvd, Newport News. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to www.TheAFTD.org to further research this dreadful disease. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service if unable to attend and leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 2, 2019
