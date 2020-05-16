Elbert Vonzell "Bert" Beasley Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elbert "Bert" Vonzell Beasley, Jr., 84, passed away from natural causes on May 12, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Elbert V. Beasley, Sr. and Thelma Louise O'Neal Beasley. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Lloyd and Bill Beasley. Bert proudly served his country in the US Coast Guard, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer after 22 years of faithful service. He later retired as a Fire Inspector from the City of Virginia Beach after 19 years. Bert was a longtime member of Indian River Baptist Church serving as a deacon and on many other committees throughout the years. He enjoyed being outdoors whether it was fishing, hunting, boating, camping or target shooting. Bert enjoyed traveling through the years with family and friends. Above all, he loved his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 61 years, Patsy Paxson Beasley; children, Nancy Ange (Johnnie), Elbert Beasley (Tammi), Daryl Beasley and Beverly Raines (Michael); grandchildren, Nikki (Brandon), Derrick (Carley), Clayton, Ryan, Alaina, Hunter, Noah and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Ellie, Taylor, Aldon and Brayden; sister, Patsy Garrett (Ronnie); brother, Kenny Beasley (Angie) and numerous other loving family and friends.

A service to celebrate his life will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 10am at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. A private burial will follow at Austin Cemetery, Kitty Hawk, NC. To adhere to CDC Regulations there will be no formal visitation. For those who choose, you may pay respects on Sunday from 1-6pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Indian River Baptist Church. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may view the service in real time or leave a note to the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
MAY
18
Service
10:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved