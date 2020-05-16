Elbert "Bert" Vonzell Beasley, Jr., 84, passed away from natural causes on May 12, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Elbert V. Beasley, Sr. and Thelma Louise O'Neal Beasley. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Lloyd and Bill Beasley. Bert proudly served his country in the US Coast Guard, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer after 22 years of faithful service. He later retired as a Fire Inspector from the City of Virginia Beach after 19 years. Bert was a longtime member of Indian River Baptist Church serving as a deacon and on many other committees throughout the years. He enjoyed being outdoors whether it was fishing, hunting, boating, camping or target shooting. Bert enjoyed traveling through the years with family and friends. Above all, he loved his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 61 years, Patsy Paxson Beasley; children, Nancy Ange (Johnnie), Elbert Beasley (Tammi), Daryl Beasley and Beverly Raines (Michael); grandchildren, Nikki (Brandon), Derrick (Carley), Clayton, Ryan, Alaina, Hunter, Noah and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Ellie, Taylor, Aldon and Brayden; sister, Patsy Garrett (Ronnie); brother, Kenny Beasley (Angie) and numerous other loving family and friends.
A service to celebrate his life will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 10am at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. A private burial will follow at Austin Cemetery, Kitty Hawk, NC. To adhere to CDC Regulations there will be no formal visitation. For those who choose, you may pay respects on Sunday from 1-6pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Indian River Baptist Church. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may view the service in real time or leave a note to the family.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 61 years, Patsy Paxson Beasley; children, Nancy Ange (Johnnie), Elbert Beasley (Tammi), Daryl Beasley and Beverly Raines (Michael); grandchildren, Nikki (Brandon), Derrick (Carley), Clayton, Ryan, Alaina, Hunter, Noah and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Ellie, Taylor, Aldon and Brayden; sister, Patsy Garrett (Ronnie); brother, Kenny Beasley (Angie) and numerous other loving family and friends.
A service to celebrate his life will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 10am at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. A private burial will follow at Austin Cemetery, Kitty Hawk, NC. To adhere to CDC Regulations there will be no formal visitation. For those who choose, you may pay respects on Sunday from 1-6pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Indian River Baptist Church. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may view the service in real time or leave a note to the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 16, 2020.