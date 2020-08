Or Copy this URL to Share

Elder Clarence Pettiford, Jr., was a native of Portsmouth. He passed on Aug. 12, 2020 in Philadelphia. He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother Mozella Pettiford, his sister Shirley P. Cherry and his brother Michael Pettiford, Sr. Contact Batchelor Brothers 215-549-4700 for info to livestream the service on August 20th at 12pm.



