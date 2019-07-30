|
|
Elder Wilmure Burden, our beloved father, grandfather, and pastor went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 25, 2019. A native of Princess Anne County, Wilmure Burden was born to the late Joseph Burden and Mary E. Lewis-Burden on June 5, 1920. He was the fourth of five children, all of which preceded him in death. He received his formative education through the Princess Anne County Training School, and was a retired Longshoreman from the International Longshoreman's Association, Norfolk, Virginia.
Elder Burden was zealous about winning souls for Christ and in 1982, he founded True Way Evangelistic Mission Church at 4800 Alicia Drive in Virginia Beach, VA (currently located in Chesapeake, VA). He served as pastor of True Way for approximately 36 years. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 70 years, Rosa Mae Burden, and daughter, Claudette E. Hartfields. He leaves to cherish his memories; three daughters: Carolyn Knight (Edward), Barbara Allen, and Valerie Gregory (Earnest); two sons: Raghib Zarif, and Cassell Burden (Parthenia); twelve grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and an additional host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A viewing will be held on Friday August 2, 2019, from 5 p.m. To 7 p.m. followed by a wake service from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at True Way Evangelistic Mission Church, 1735 Mount Pleasant Road, Chesapeake. His homegoing celebration will be on Saturday, August 3, 2019, 11 a.m., at True Way Evangelistic Mission Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 30, 2019