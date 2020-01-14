|
Eldon J. Swartzentruber, formerly of Virginia Beach, passed away January 8, 2020, Moultrie, GA.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Providence Mennonite Church, 5363 Providence Road, Virginia Beach, VA. There will be a final viewing one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 14, 2020