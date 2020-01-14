The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Avalon Church of Christ
844 Woodstock Road
Virginia Beach, VA
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Providence Mennonite Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Providence Mennonite Church
5363 Providence Road
Virginia Beach, VA
Eldon J. Swartzentruber


1930 - 2020
Eldon J. Swartzentruber Obituary
Eldon J. Swartzentruber, formerly of Virginia Beach, passed away January 8, 2020, Moultrie, GA.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Providence Mennonite Church, 5363 Providence Road, Virginia Beach, VA. There will be a final viewing one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 14, 2020
