Dr. Sharon Haywood Burchette, 66, of Virginia Beach was called home to eternal rest on January 12, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth, VA on May 24, 1953 to Earlene B. Green and the late William Wesley Haywood. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Julius Burchette. She is survived by her mother, Earlene B. Green (Ward); daughters; Jewell (Darrell), Crystal and Tiffany; son Julius JP; grandsons Emmanuel, Darrell Jr. and Alexander Josiah; sister Rita H. Edwards (Nathaniel); and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Sharon matriculated into Norfolk State University (Class of 1974) and was initiated into the AKA Sorority and graduated with a degree in Elementary Ed. God blessed Eldress Burchette to earn a M.Ed. and a Doctor of Religious Humanities. Dr. Burchette also excelled in post graduate programs from a host of universities. Her special gifts were teaching school and leadership classes in the U.S. and overseas. She will always be remembered for her love of God and love of people. A wake service will be held on January 19th at 3:30 PM Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby. The funeral will be held at London Bridge Baptist Church, Virginia Beach on Monday, January 20 at 11 AM.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 18, 2020