Eleanor Ann Murphy, 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home. Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late James Joseph Murphy and the late Sarah McCranie Murphy. Eleanor was preceded in death by her twin brother James Joseph (Sonny) Murphy.
Left to cherish Eleanor's memory are her siblings, Mary Jo Kennedy, Diana Devlin and her husband, David Reynolds, Michael Murphy and his wife, Legh, Maureen Murphy, Linda Boland and her husband, Cliff; several nieces and nephews, and her Coventry family headed by Jean Walker.
Burial will be with her Mother and Father in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics Virginia164 Business Park Dr., Suite 202, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 and Center for Autism and Related Disorders, 629 Phoenix Dr., Virginia Beach, VA 23452. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments are handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hdoliver.com.
Left to cherish Eleanor's memory are her siblings, Mary Jo Kennedy, Diana Devlin and her husband, David Reynolds, Michael Murphy and his wife, Legh, Maureen Murphy, Linda Boland and her husband, Cliff; several nieces and nephews, and her Coventry family headed by Jean Walker.
Burial will be with her Mother and Father in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics Virginia164 Business Park Dr., Suite 202, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 and Center for Autism and Related Disorders, 629 Phoenix Dr., Virginia Beach, VA 23452. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments are handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hdoliver.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 10, 2020.