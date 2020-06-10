Eleanor Ann Murphy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor Ann Murphy, 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home. Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late James Joseph Murphy and the late Sarah McCranie Murphy. Eleanor was preceded in death by her twin brother James Joseph (Sonny) Murphy.

Left to cherish Eleanor's memory are her siblings, Mary Jo Kennedy, Diana Devlin and her husband, David Reynolds, Michael Murphy and his wife, Legh, Maureen Murphy, Linda Boland and her husband, Cliff; several nieces and nephews, and her Coventry family headed by Jean Walker.

Burial will be with her Mother and Father in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics Virginia164 Business Park Dr., Suite 202, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 and Center for Autism and Related Disorders, 629 Phoenix Dr., Virginia Beach, VA 23452. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments are handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hdoliver.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved