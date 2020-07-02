Eleanor Darlene (Tonning) Field, 57, of Smithfield, VA, passed away on June 27, 2020.
Born in Hawaii, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Ann Tonning. She was as a General Foreman at Norfolk Naval Shipyard after 20 years of employment.
Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Meghan Field; son, Marshall Field, III, and wife, Brittany; sister, Cynthia Zimmerman and husband, Robert; and grandchildren, Marshall Field, IV, Faith-Anne Smallwood, and Hunter Smallwood.
The family will receive friends at Snellings Funeral Home, George Washington Hwy. Chapel on Thursday, July 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, July 3, at 1 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.snellingsfuneralhome.com