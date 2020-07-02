1/1
Eleanor Darlene (Tonning) Field
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor Darlene (Tonning) Field, 57, of Smithfield, VA, passed away on June 27, 2020.

Born in Hawaii, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Ann Tonning. She was as a General Foreman at Norfolk Naval Shipyard after 20 years of employment.

Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Meghan Field; son, Marshall Field, III, and wife, Brittany; sister, Cynthia Zimmerman and husband, Robert; and grandchildren, Marshall Field, IV, Faith-Anne Smallwood, and Hunter Smallwood.

The family will receive friends at Snellings Funeral Home, George Washington Hwy. Chapel on Thursday, July 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, July 3, at 1 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.snellingsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
1144 George Washington Highway N 
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-1395
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved