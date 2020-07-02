Eleanor Darlene (Tonning) Field, 57, of Smithfield, VA, passed away on June 27, 2020.Born in Hawaii, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Ann Tonning. She was as a General Foreman at Norfolk Naval Shipyard after 20 years of employment.Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Meghan Field; son, Marshall Field, III, and wife, Brittany; sister, Cynthia Zimmerman and husband, Robert; and grandchildren, Marshall Field, IV, Faith-Anne Smallwood, and Hunter Smallwood.The family will receive friends at Snellings Funeral Home, George Washington Hwy. Chapel on Thursday, July 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, July 3, at 1 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at: