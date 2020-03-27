|
|
Eleanor Faye Culpepper, 89, passed away March 25, 2020.
Born in South Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin L. White and Ethel Dunlo White. She was also predeceased by her husband, Reid W. Culpepper; her daughter, Kathryn Jean Poindexter; her son, John Reid Culpepper; a great-granddaughter, Kathryn Jean Hamilton; siblings, Benjamin L. White, Jr. and Rose Marie Green. Faye dedicated her entire life to serving her family, and always placed others needs before her own. She was tirelessly devoted to raising her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her strength, tenacity and kind loving heart.
Survivors include her sons, Gordon L. Culpepper (Rebecca), Robert G. Culpepper (Whitney); grandsons, Ronald L. Culpepper (Deidra), William Reid Culpepper (Tracy), Michael Shawn Fitzgerald (Lori), Vernon James Poindexter (Hannah), Brandon Lewis, John Reid Culpepper, Jr. (Alena), Patrick Bell Culpepper (Marissa), Mervin Ryan Culpepper (Danielle); as well as many beloved great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Due to public health safety requirements, the service will be private. Interment will be in Riverside Memorial Park, Norfolk.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 27, 2020