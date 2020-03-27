The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Culpepper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Faye Culpepper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Faye Culpepper Obituary
Eleanor Faye Culpepper, 89, passed away March 25, 2020.

Born in South Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin L. White and Ethel Dunlo White. She was also predeceased by her husband, Reid W. Culpepper; her daughter, Kathryn Jean Poindexter; her son, John Reid Culpepper; a great-granddaughter, Kathryn Jean Hamilton; siblings, Benjamin L. White, Jr. and Rose Marie Green. Faye dedicated her entire life to serving her family, and always placed others needs before her own. She was tirelessly devoted to raising her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her strength, tenacity and kind loving heart.

Survivors include her sons, Gordon L. Culpepper (Rebecca), Robert G. Culpepper (Whitney); grandsons, Ronald L. Culpepper (Deidra), William Reid Culpepper (Tracy), Michael Shawn Fitzgerald (Lori), Vernon James Poindexter (Hannah), Brandon Lewis, John Reid Culpepper, Jr. (Alena), Patrick Bell Culpepper (Marissa), Mervin Ryan Culpepper (Danielle); as well as many beloved great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Due to public health safety requirements, the service will be private. Interment will be in Riverside Memorial Park, Norfolk.

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -