Eleanor Forbes Dickens, 96, of Virginia Beach Virginia passed away on September 7, 2020. Born on a farm outside of Elizabeth City, N.C., she was the daughter of Otis and Myrtie Forbes. Eleanor attended Elizabeth City High School and then Norfolk Business College. She joined the Civil Service and worked for General Douglas MacArthur in Japan. Eleanor worked for Sears and Roebuck for a number of years and then joined her husband running Chix Restaurant and Chix Beach Shop. She loved to travel, play golf with the ladies at Broad Bay Country Club, and had a passion for gardening.
She was predeceased by her husband Lewis F. Dickens and is survived by her son David Groth. The family would like to thank Dorothy Perrel and Lia Knight for their devotion. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no service. There will be a private burial by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad Foundation at 740 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com