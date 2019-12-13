The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 482-3311
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Bodnar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Hubbard Bodnar


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Hubbard Bodnar Obituary
After a long struggle with her health, the Lord called Eleanor Hubbard Bodnar home to be with Him. She was born in Grandy, NC on January 14, 1932, to M. A. Hubbard and Oreta Hubbard from Currituck, NC.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Arthur J. Bodnar, Sr., her sisters, Elizabeth Snowden and husband Aubrey, Darlene Kaufman and Jack, Cecilia Finch and Charles, and brother, M. A. Hubbard, Jr.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Arthur J. (Jim) Bodnar, Jr. and wife Brenda, Ronnie K. Bodnar and wife Judy, and daughter, Janice Bodnar, her cherished grandchildren, Katherine E. Bodnar-Brown and husband Stephen, Timothy James Bodnar and wife Christy, and the joy of her life, her great-grandbaby "sweet pea," Quinn Bodnar.

Visitation will be on Monday, December 16, 2019, from 11am-12pm, immediately followed by her home-going celebration at Altmeyer Funeral Home on South Battlefield Boulevard with Pastor Reggie Hester officiating.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Altmeyer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -