|
|
After a long struggle with her health, the Lord called Eleanor Hubbard Bodnar home to be with Him. She was born in Grandy, NC on January 14, 1932, to M. A. Hubbard and Oreta Hubbard from Currituck, NC.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Arthur J. Bodnar, Sr., her sisters, Elizabeth Snowden and husband Aubrey, Darlene Kaufman and Jack, Cecilia Finch and Charles, and brother, M. A. Hubbard, Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Arthur J. (Jim) Bodnar, Jr. and wife Brenda, Ronnie K. Bodnar and wife Judy, and daughter, Janice Bodnar, her cherished grandchildren, Katherine E. Bodnar-Brown and husband Stephen, Timothy James Bodnar and wife Christy, and the joy of her life, her great-grandbaby "sweet pea," Quinn Bodnar.
Visitation will be on Monday, December 16, 2019, from 11am-12pm, immediately followed by her home-going celebration at Altmeyer Funeral Home on South Battlefield Boulevard with Pastor Reggie Hester officiating.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 13, 2019