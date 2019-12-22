|
Eleanor Jackson Marshall died Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Westminster Canterbury on the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia Beach, after suffering a stroke the previous week. She was 94.
Eleanor lived in Virginia Beach for more than 60 years, but never fully lost the twang of her native Texas. She was born in Lubbock in 1925, daughter of Alexander Campbell Jackson and Mildred Turner. Eleanor was the eldest of three children and was close to her sister Barbara and brother Joe "Terry" Jackson. She was valedictorian of her high school class, and studied piano and cello, which nurtured a love of music. She attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock and Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. She spent a year in Hawaii after World War II and earned a Master's degree in Latin American Studies from The University of Texas at Austin.
There she met John Francis Marshall Jr of Norfolk studying graduate Spanish. They were married in 1951. In 1957, they returned to the Norfolk area and settled in Bay Colony and later the North End of Virginia Beach. During her many decades in Tidewater, Marshall raised her four children, entertained her grandchildren, and was active in the community. She taught piano, played the organ at local churches and in her later years, traveled with her husband and friends. She played cello in the Virginia Beach Symphony Orchestra (now Symphonicity) and other groups. She was on the board of The Virginia Symphony Orchestra, and a member of The Monday Club, the Virginia Beach Audubon Society, and other organizations. She and her family attended Galilee Episcopal Church, where she was active until her death. When not reading, she could often be seen walking on the beach with Maggie, her most recent dog.
Eleanor is survived by her four children, Jane Marshall Bashara, John Francis "Paco" Marshall III (Tootie), Elizabeth Grandy "Betsy" Marshall (George), and Alexander C. "Alex" Marshall (Kristi), as well as her grandchildren Anne YouYu Bashara, Samuel Alexander Marshall, Jackson Hayes Marshall, Daniel Marshall DiFerdinando, Lynn Marshall DiFerdinando, Max Barlow Marshall and Eleanor Claire Barlow Marshall. She is also survived by her close friend and companion Fred Walker of Westminster Canterbury. Eleanor is predeceased by her husband John Francis Marshall Jr., (died 1995), her sister Barbara Jackson Barton (died 2017), brother Joseph Terry Jackson (died 2008), and grandson Henry Glenn Marshall (died 2015).
A memorial service is scheduled for 1 pm Monday, January 6 at Galilee Church in Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations are encouraged to the Virginia Symphony Orchestra (www.vso.org) or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (www.cbf.org).
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019