Eleanor Joan Parker
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor Joan Parker (nÃ©e Miller), 78, of Portsmouth, VA died peacefully in Falls Church, VA on June 17, 2020.

Born on January 31, 1942 in Rockaway Beach, NY, she was predeceased by her parents, Edward Miller and Mary Frances (nÃ©e Bennett) Miller, her sister Mary Blessing (nÃ©e Miller), and her daughter, Donna Marie Parker.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Captain Robert C. Parker, Jr. (USN, ret.), her son, Robert C. Parker III, and her daughter Colleen P. Vorbach (Joseph). She is also survived by her three grandchildren Leia Parker, Dylan Vorbach, and MaryFrances Vorbach.

Eleanor graduated from Saint Agnes Seminary High School and married Bob on November 26, 1960. Navy assignments on both coasts and Cuba were part of their early life together before they settled in Portsmouth, VA where they raised their family. Eleanor was very active at the Church of the Resurrection, devoted to her children and grandchildren, and loved creating occasions to bring friends and family together. She also enjoyed meeting families in the community as an orthodontic assistant in Portsmouth.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Philip Catholic Church in Falls Church, VA on Tuesday, June 30, at 11 AM. A brief visitation will be held prior to Mass from 10-11 AM. Private burial will be at Quantico National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the United Services Organization (USO) at uso.org are welcome.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Philip Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Philip Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved