Eleanor Joan Parker (nÃ©e Miller), 78, of Portsmouth, VA died peacefully in Falls Church, VA on June 17, 2020.
Born on January 31, 1942 in Rockaway Beach, NY, she was predeceased by her parents, Edward Miller and Mary Frances (nÃ©e Bennett) Miller, her sister Mary Blessing (nÃ©e Miller), and her daughter, Donna Marie Parker.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Captain Robert C. Parker, Jr. (USN, ret.), her son, Robert C. Parker III, and her daughter Colleen P. Vorbach (Joseph). She is also survived by her three grandchildren Leia Parker, Dylan Vorbach, and MaryFrances Vorbach.
Eleanor graduated from Saint Agnes Seminary High School and married Bob on November 26, 1960. Navy assignments on both coasts and Cuba were part of their early life together before they settled in Portsmouth, VA where they raised their family. Eleanor was very active at the Church of the Resurrection, devoted to her children and grandchildren, and loved creating occasions to bring friends and family together. She also enjoyed meeting families in the community as an orthodontic assistant in Portsmouth.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Philip Catholic Church in Falls Church, VA on Tuesday, June 30, at 11 AM. A brief visitation will be held prior to Mass from 10-11 AM. Private burial will be at Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the United Services Organization (USO) at uso.org are welcome.
Born on January 31, 1942 in Rockaway Beach, NY, she was predeceased by her parents, Edward Miller and Mary Frances (nÃ©e Bennett) Miller, her sister Mary Blessing (nÃ©e Miller), and her daughter, Donna Marie Parker.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Captain Robert C. Parker, Jr. (USN, ret.), her son, Robert C. Parker III, and her daughter Colleen P. Vorbach (Joseph). She is also survived by her three grandchildren Leia Parker, Dylan Vorbach, and MaryFrances Vorbach.
Eleanor graduated from Saint Agnes Seminary High School and married Bob on November 26, 1960. Navy assignments on both coasts and Cuba were part of their early life together before they settled in Portsmouth, VA where they raised their family. Eleanor was very active at the Church of the Resurrection, devoted to her children and grandchildren, and loved creating occasions to bring friends and family together. She also enjoyed meeting families in the community as an orthodontic assistant in Portsmouth.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Philip Catholic Church in Falls Church, VA on Tuesday, June 30, at 11 AM. A brief visitation will be held prior to Mass from 10-11 AM. Private burial will be at Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the United Services Organization (USO) at uso.org are welcome.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 28, 2020.