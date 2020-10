Or Copy this URL to Share

Eleanor L. Collins, 86, passed away October 26, 2020. She was a member of New Covenant Fellowship Baptist Church. Left to cherish her memories are one daughter, Jennifer L. Hayes (William) and one son, Myles L. McPherson. A funeral service will be held, 11am, Monday, November 2, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St., Norfolk, VA 23505. Viewing will be 12-5pm, Sunday at the funeral home.



