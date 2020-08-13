1/1
Eleanor May Krom
1968 - 2020
Eleanor "Ellie" May Krom, 51, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away on 8 August 2020.

The memorial service will be held on 15 August 2020 @ 10:00, at Altmeyer Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5033 Rouse Dr., Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462. Pastor Daniel Mackey of Princess Anne Plaza Baptist Church will be officiating.

Ellie was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on 28 August 1968. She graduated from Fairview High School and continued on to receive a bachelor's in nursing Degree from Sentara College of Health Sciences.

Ellie was married to Gary on 6 July 1992 in Pensacola, Florida. They were married for 28 years.

Ellie worked as a Hospital Corpsman in the United States Navy for 20 years. Ellie then worked as a Registered Nurse for 9 years. She enjoyed reading, knitting, anything to do with science fiction, and Kansas City sports.

Ellie is survived by her mother, Ivarene, her husband, Gary, and her 2 sons, Stephen, and Daniel.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Gary Krom, 249 Rocky Mount Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, 23452. The family of Eleanor May Krom wishes to thank Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Hospice.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
