Eleanor W. Rich

Eleanor W. Rich Obituary
Died April 7, 2019 in Pasadena, California and was 101 years old. Born August 3, 1917 in Concord, Massachusetts to Rev. and Mrs. James C. Watson Educated at Oklahoma universities in Norman and Edmond and received a masterâ€™s degree from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. Retired after 29 years of teaching English and as a high school guidance counselor. She taught in Oklahoma, Wyoming, and Virginia. She became a member of the honorary sorority for women educators, Delta Kappa Gamma, in 1968 in Chesapeake, Virginia. A member of womenâ€™s organizations in the Methodist church since 1943, she held various offices in St. Andrewâ€™s UMC, Portsmouth, Virginia and in the United Methodist Women in Vista, California UMC. Her husband Robert Rich died in 1995. She is survived by her son David Burke and wife Kathleen of Mesquite, NV. and grandson Robert Burke and wife Elisabetta and great grand-daughter Bianca of Pasadena CA. Memorial donations may be made to United Methodist Church or to a .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2019
