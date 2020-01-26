The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
7:00 PM
Eleanore Kennedy DeMaio, 83, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on January 24th in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Born in Hartford, Connecticut, Eleanore is preceded in death by her husband, Cmdr. Robert M. DeMaio, daughter Ellen Anne, son Andrew Paul, and grandson John Andrew Van Bergen. Left to cherish her memory are her six children, daughters Robin Germano (Dr. Gene Germano), Nancy Whitehurst (Craig Whitehurst), and Jamie Van Bergen (Peter Van Bergen); sons Mark (Cyndi), Neil (Jennifer), and Jonathan (Dawn); grandchildren Elizabeth and Luke Van Bergen, Elaina and Katherine DeMaio, and Lucy Whitehurst; and numerous family and friends.

A celebration of Eleanore's life will be held on Wednesday, January 29th, at 7PM, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 1264 Great Neck Road North, Virginia Beach, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sentara Hospice House, Virginia Beach, Virginia, or the .

Eleanore will be buried at a private ceremony in the spring with her daughter, Ellen, in the Kennedy family plot in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Hartford, Connecticut. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020
