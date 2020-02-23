|
|
Elena (Fabiitti) Conte, 80, of Va. Beach and originally from Roccamorice, Italy, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020, having spent her last day surrounded by her children.
Elena was a cashier with Super Fresh Stores for many years. Spending time with family and friends over meals or card games were times of great joy for our mother. She was an avid gardener, talented seamstress and dedicated cook. Above all, she loved being with her grandchildren, who enjoyed spending time with their Nonna, especially during weeks in the summer.
She was predeceased by her husband, Tony Conte. Surviving are: children, Nick (Alison) Conte of Roanoke, Anthony (Yvette) Conte of Richmond, Frank Conte of Va. Beach, and Danielle (Wayne) Smith of Va. Beach; grandchildren, Laura and Nicholas Conte, Michael, Lucy and Julia Conte and Sophia Elena Smith; sister, Anna Maria Santangelo; beloved nieces and nephews; and cherished friends and neighbors. Our family is grateful to the staffs at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Medi Home Health & Hospice and to her devoted friends who faithfully visited our mother throughout her illness.
A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at the Catholic Church of St. Mark on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 11:00 A.M, with burial to follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Church prior to the Mass, beginning at 9:30 A.M. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Catholic Church of St. Mark, 1505 Kempsville Rd., Va. Beach, VA, 23464, or to a . Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020