Eli Saul Chovitz
Eli Saul Chovitz, 90, died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Virginia Beach, Virginia surrounded by his loving family and friends. Eli was born in Boston, MA on May 5, 1930, the son of Philip and Bessie Chovitz. He was a longtime resident of Portsmouth, VA and a graduate of University of Virginia law school.

Eli is survived by his wife Ann, daughter Lisa Tretola (Vince), daughter Jan Lane (Rick), son Philip (Laura), and his granddaughter Katy Ann Snyder. He is also survived by his brother Bernard and sister-in-law Jackie Chovitz and many dear cousins.

The family would like to express their utmost appreciation to Dr. Fleming and the staff at VA Oncology. Words cannot express our gratitude to "Team Eli" at Beth Sholom Village for their support, kindness and compassion.

A graveside service will take place at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 13 at Forest Lawn Cemetery (8100 Granby St. Norfolk, VA 23505). You may also view the service live online by going to www.altmeyerfh.com and accessing Eli's obituary.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions to Beth Sholom of Virginia or Temple Israel in Norfolk, VA.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 13, 2020.
