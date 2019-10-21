|
Elias Peregrino, Jr. (71) Vietnam Veteran, passed on October 16, 2019, of cancer. Junior leaves his sons Tony Peregrino, JR Peregrino and wife Brittini; brothers Daniel Peregrino, Raymond Belisle and wife Catherine; sisters Zenida Baker and spouse Wayne, Judy Limson, Mila Limson and spouse Joe Shea, Toni Belisle and spouse Morrell; 5 grandchildren; and numerous cousins. Junior is predeceased by wife Cheryl, mother Nellie Belisle, father Elias Peregrino, step-father Alfredo Limson and brother George Limson. Junior's life will always be remembered for his love of family. Military honors will be held at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, Virginia on October 25, 2019 at 2pm. Friends and family are invited. In lieu of flowers donate to: Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 South Clark Street, Ste 910 Arlington, VA 22201.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 21, 2019