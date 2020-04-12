|
|
Affectionately known as "Boots", passed away March 29th at age 100 of natural causes.
He was predeceased by his wife Theresa "Tess" Margiotta Bradshaw, who he was married to for an amazing 78 years;
his mother- Ruby B. St Clair, and his father- Elijah N. Bradshaw Sr., his two sisters- Virginia Solomon, and Dorothy Lennon, and his niece Patty Solomon; Boots is survived by his son Wayne W. Bradshaw, wife Kelly D. Bradshaw, and three grandchildren Katie J. Bradshaw, Hunter W. Bradshaw, and Danny D. Bradshaw, all from Redondo Beach, California; nephews Julian and Steve Bryant, Ralph and John Carper, Kelly Hughes, Robert Solomon, along with nieces Sandra Buchanan, Marlene Hughes Smith, and Christine Hughes.
Boots was a true Renaissance man, building his own home at the age 35 in Norfolk's Meadowbrook Forest.
A veteran of WWII, Boots was a pilot in the Army Air Corp, worked at the Norfolk Naval Air Station after WWII, later retiring from Civil Service, as A Naval Air Systems Atlantic Command Representative.
He loved to fish for Bass at Knotts Island, North River, Back Bay North Carolina as well as the many lakes around Norfolk. He was a master fly fisherman, and enjoyed Deep Sea Fishing as well.
Boots played a great game of golf. He had two Eagles, a hole In one, and shot his age at 73; He once played 54 holes in one day-starting before sun up, and finishing in the dark.
He built eleven boats: 8 sail boats, a Cabin Cruiser, a Speed Boat which he raced, along with a Kayak, which he built, while attending Maury High school- graduating in 1938.
He dabbled in Taxidermy, archery, horseback riding, could water ski, and ice skate; but wood working was his forte; building beautiful hard wood furniture for his wife, Chip Carvings, and numerous gifts for his friends, relatives and especially his son and grandchildren.
Later in life, he became a blue ribbon duck carver. As a licensed Charter Boat Captain, he skippered, announced, and did fishing reports with best friend George Crump, on the WCMS Marine Patrol boat. He was very proud of the Hampton One Design Sailboat #605, that he built and raced with his son, all over North Carolina and Virginia. The boat was so beautiful that it was displayed in the Waltonian Boat show, as a representative from the Hampton One Sailing Association, of which he later, proudly served, as President. Boots played both the guitar and harmonicaâ€¦and was a great whistler, and knew how to â€˜cut a rug'! He was a great dancer.
A member of the Blue Lodge and Khedive Temple, he was a 32nd degree Mason, and a member of the Khedive Temple's Motor Patrol, which had 14 matching Harley Davidson Motor Cycles, touring the countryside with their precision trick riding, that was both masterful and breath taking. Boots Bradshaw loved the water, the beach, loved to camp, loved all animals, and was a real outdoorsmen.
A true believer in God Almighty, Boots was a 60 year member of Calvin Presbyterian Church, Deacon of the Church, and read the Bible- front to back 3 times. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation please to your local SPCA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020