Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Elinor's life story with friends and family

Share Elinor's life story with friends and family



Elinor Todd, 96, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 13, 2020. Please visit her online obituary at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/sun-city-az/elinor-todd-9261457

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store