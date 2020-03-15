|
|
Elisa Redditt Lammie, 66, of Moyock, NC, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her home.
Born in Kentucky, she was the daughter of Ovelia and the late Joseph Redditt. She was predeceased by her loving husband Robert A. Lammie, Jr., and a sister, Bookie Lassiter.
Besides her mother, she is survived by three daughters, Heather, Emily and Tana; step-children, Wanda and Robert, III; six grandchildren, Lee, Taylor, Robert, Hunter, Caleb and Ben;
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Moyock Assembly of God, 100 Ranchland Dr. Moyock, NC 27958. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2020