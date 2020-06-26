Elise B. Willis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elise B. Willis, 91, of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on June 24, 2020. She received a degree in education, and her work as a Substance Abuse Counselor was her passion for over 25 years. Elise was also a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nelle and Cornelius Baker. Left to cherish Elise's memory: her life partner of 28 years, Gene Sutton; three sons, George C. "Buck" Harris, Russell Baker Harris, and Lewis Holt Harris; two granddaughters, Morgan and Dylan; three great-grandchildren, Ophelia, Violet, and Dax; and two brothers, John and Richard.

A graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Arrangements are left in the care of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Colonial Grove Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
(757) 464-6221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved