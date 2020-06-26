Elise B. Willis, 91, of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on June 24, 2020. She received a degree in education, and her work as a Substance Abuse Counselor was her passion for over 25 years. Elise was also a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nelle and Cornelius Baker. Left to cherish Elise's memory: her life partner of 28 years, Gene Sutton; three sons, George C. "Buck" Harris, Russell Baker Harris, and Lewis Holt Harris; two granddaughters, Morgan and Dylan; three great-grandchildren, Ophelia, Violet, and Dax; and two brothers, John and Richard.
A graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Arrangements are left in the care of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 26, 2020.