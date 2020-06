Elise B. Willis, 91, of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on June 24, 2020. She received a degree in education, and her work as a Substance Abuse Counselor was her passion for over 25 years. Elise was also a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents, Nelle and Cornelius Baker. Left to cherish Elise's memory: her life partner of 28 years, Gene Sutton; three sons, George C. "Buck" Harris, Russell Baker Harris, and Lewis Holt Harris; two granddaughters, Morgan and Dylan; three great-grandchildren, Ophelia, Violet, and Dax; and two brothers, John and Richard.A graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Arrangements are left in the care of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com