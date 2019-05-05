Elizabeth Ann Smith, 75 of Virginia Beach, VA died May 3, 2019 in Crestwood, Kentucky surrounded by her loved ones. Ann was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who devoted her life to her family. She was preceded in death by her husband James Robert Smith (Bobby). She is survived by two sons, James R. Smith III of Aurora, NC and William E. Smith of Crestwood, KY; one sister Jean Branham of Halifax, NC; five grandchildren, Willie R. Smith of Clarksville, TN, Megan Smith, Emily Smith of Aurora, NC, Bobby Smith, Ashley Smith of Crestwood, KY; three great grandchildren Wyatt Smith, Weston Smith, Kayleen Smith of Clarksville, TN. She was preceded in death by one brother Robert E. Sparks of Halifax, NC.A funeral will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday May 11, 2019 at Bryan Funeral Service in Columbia, NC. Burial will follow at Azalea Memorial Gardens Columbia, NC. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Friday May 10, 2019 at Bryan Funeral Service, Columbia.Online sympathy messages can be directed to www.bryanfs.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 5, 2019