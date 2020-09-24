1/
Elizabeth Ann Hardison
Elizabeth Ann Hardison, 89, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was born in Bassett, VA to the late Bud and Bessie Roberts Sands and was also predeceased by her beloved husband of 67 years, Dr. D.M. Hardison.

Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Don Hardison, Patricia Hobbs (Les), and David Hardison (Kelli); eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Grace Roberts, Ronald Sands, and Kenneth Sands; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.

A visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4pm-8pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11am at Tidewater Baptist Church in Chesapeake, VA. Burial will be private. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a note of encouragement to the family.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
SEP
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Tidewater Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
