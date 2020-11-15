Elizabeth (Betty) Anna Keener, 80, of Virginia Beach went to be with The Lord on November 6th, 2020. Betty was born September 8th, 1940, in Camden, New Jersey. Betty was a loving wife to William D. Keener for 59 years & a devoted mother of five girls, grandmother to seven grandchildren & great grandmother to one.



Her life was filled with love and laughter and she was always surrounded by friends and family. Betty led a life of generosity and compassion always helping others. Betty was spontaneous, funny and up for any adventure. Her life, as she described it, "There's never a dull moment."



There are no words big enough to describe her life's impact on others. And there was nowhere this was more evident than the 42 years she ran College Park Day Care Center. Betty cared for thousands of children, was there for the parents and grandparents, and loved each child as if they were her own.



As she approached her final days, Betty was surrounded by her family and a few close friends, but the number of people that reached out to say good-bye made it clear she made a difference in this world and touched so many lives. As one well-wisher remarked, "The world is less bright without Betty in it."



The only solace in saying good-bye to a wonderful, devoted and loving wife, mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend is that she joins her beloved daughter Kathy in heaven.



Betty is survived by her husband William (Don) Keener, her daughters, Eileen Carpenter, Linda Buescher, Karen Spencer and Debbie Gonzales; her son-in-laws, Mike Buescher and John Spencer. Her grandchildren, William Spencer, Mallory Spencer and Macy Spencer, Ivy Carpenter, Jamie Gonzalez, Silas Elsner and Tatum Elsner, and her great-grandson Holden Spencer. Her sister Eileen Biscardi and brother Frank Merryfield. She was preceded by her parents Annabelle and John Merryfield, her sister Annabelle Lovell, her brothers Jack and Bill Merryfield and her daughter Kathy Elsner.



A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home 1485 Kempsville Road Virginia Beach on Saturday November 21st. The family will be receiving guests from 1 - 2:30 and a private ceremony for the family at 2:30.



