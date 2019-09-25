|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Adams passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. She was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. Betty graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from St Joseph College for women during a time when few women even attended college. She was happily married to Edwin J. Adams for 37 years until she lost him to illness. She raised four amazing children and spent an abundant amount of time with her grandchildren at her beach house in Kitty Hawk. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Justine Roediger Kiernan and William H. Kiernan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin James Adams, and a brother, Kevin Kiernan.
Betty was fiercely independent. She was an avid traveler, visiting six of the 7 continents. She was a member of a local bridge group that consisted of fabulous female friends; who were also her annual birthday vacation pals. She made lifelong friends, many of whom visited her faithfully the past couple of years. Betty was also an accomplished golfer and a former member of the Ocean View Women's Golf Association. She was a member of and attended Holy Trinity and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Churches for many years; including walking to church weekly even after she became legally blind. She was a devout Catholic and supported the church for years.
Betty was loved by all and she is already greatly missed by both family and friends. She had a life well lived which will be celebrated this weekend. In the spirit of celebration, we request individuals wear bright colors as Betty did not care for dark colors.
Left to cherish her memory are her 2 daughters, Kathleen Adams of Dothan, AL and Barbara Hall (David) of Charlotte, NC; 2 sons, Thomas Adams (Pamela) of Virginia Beach and Kevin Adams (Lisa) of South Riding, VA; a brother, William Kiernan (Jeanne) of Westchester, NY; eleven grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers at the Gardens of Virginia Beach who were so kind and helpful to Betty.
A memorial Mass will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28th in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Fr. Eric J. Ayers officiating. The family will receive friends at a visitation 1 hour (9-10 am) at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to () or the (donate3.cancer.org). H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family through hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 25, 2019