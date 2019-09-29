|
Elizabeth Anne Chapman, 89, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away September 22, 2019 in Southern CA. Anne will always be remembered for her kindness and inspiration. She was a long-time art teacher at First Colonial HS in Virginia Beach. Anne was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lt. Cmdr. Donald Evan Chapman, USN (ret). Left to cherish her memory: Son Mark Chapman, his children Sophie, Thomas, and Emily. Son John Chapman, his wife Amy, and sons Kyle and Grant. A memorial service will be held in CA at a future date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 29, 2019