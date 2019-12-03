|
Elizabeth Anne Dowling-Bailie, Ph.D., 63, at her home, peacefully went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on November 29, 2019 after a battle with a heart condition. She was an Associate Professor of Exercise Science, and Coordinator for the prestigious Southeast Chapter of the American College of Sports Medicine, retiring in 2012. At the time of her passing, she was pursuing a degree in Theology, at Life Christian University to answer a call from God to make and develop Disciples of Christ. Liz enjoyed the outdoors and was a devoted, selfless, caring wife for 16 years. Liz is survived by her husband, James (Jim) Bailie and her son, Samuel Bailie. There will be a Celebration of Life Service, 3 p.m., December 8, 2019 at the Smithfield Assembly of God, 1800 S. Church St, Smithfield, VA. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
