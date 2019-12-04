|
|
ELIZABETH ANNE DOWLING-BAILIE
Residence: Surry, Virginia
Elizabeth Anne Dowling-Bailie, Ph.D., peacefully went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on November 29, 2019 at her home after. Liz was born on December 17, 1955 in Santa Monica, California to Kenneth Theodore Dowling and Susan Margaret Mills Dowling. She was the second in line of four children.
Liz lived in various states around the country growing up - California, Massachusetts, Virginia, Michigan, and Florida. She graduated from Jeb Stuart High School in Falls Church, Virginia in 1974. In May, 1980 she earned a Bachelor of General Studies from the Virginia Commonwealth University. She went on to earn a Master of Science at Virginia Commonwealth University in 1985. In January 1990, she earned her Doctorate of Philosophy at the University of Virginia. Later that year, she accepted a position as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Human Movement Sciences (formally known as the Department of Health, Physical Education and Recreation) at Old Dominion University. She was promoted to Associate Professor of Exercise Science in 2002 and served as Undergraduate and Graduate Program Director for Exercise Science, and Coordinator for the prestigious Southeast-Chapter of the American College of Sports Medicine. After 22 years of service she retired in 2012. At the time of her passing, she was pursuing a degree in the Ministry of Helps at Life Christian University as an answer to a call from God to help make and develop Disciples of Christ.
During her lifetime, Liz enjoyed sky diving, scuba diving, running marathons, skiing, hiking, fishing, camping, boating, travel, cookouts, and even swinging from the high wire. She enjoyed time with family and was a devoted, selfless, caring wife for 16 years.
Liz's passion was teaching and helping others to reach for a wholesome, successful life. She was driven to make things better for others. Her intense efforts to help others often went unnoticed, but notoriety was never her goal.
Liz is survived by her husband James (Jim) Bailie of Surry, Virginia; son Samuel Bailie of Chesapeake Virginia; Jim's parents Philip and Shirley Bailie of Hernando Florida; brothers Dan (Virginia) Bailie of Manassas Virginia and Doug (Janet) Bailie of North Port Florida; sister Katherine Rubadue of Firestone, Colorado; brothers Matthew (Carolyn) Dowling of Burlingame, California and Anthony (Rebecca) Dowling of Okemos, Michigan; and many very special nieces and nephews.
Liz was preceded in death by her son Brian James Bailie, her father Kenneth Theodore Dowling, and her mother Susan Margaret Mills Dowling.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service, 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Smithfield Assembly of God, 1800 S. Church Street, Smithfield, Virginia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 4, 2019